EastEnders is welcoming a new face to Albert Square this winter, and you might recognise the actress from a popular comedy series...

Actress Fiona Allen has joined the cast of EastEnders, and will be arriving in Walford as newcomer Michaela Turnbull who’s on a mission to find her sinister son Leo King, played by Tom Wells.

Viewers might recognise Fiona from award winning Channel 4 comedy series Smack the Pony, where she performed comedy sketches alongside Doon Mackichan and Sally Phillips.

The Lancashire-born comedian, who will guest star in the soap, has spoken about her arrival on EastEnders, saying: “I really enjoyed being part of EastEnders and was made to feel really welcome by everyone.

“My character is strong and down to earth, a tough cookie who doesn’t give up easily in life no matter what is thrown at her!”

We’re already looking forward to meeting Michaela, if Fiona’s words are anything to go by. But will she expose who her son really is?

Michaela’s arrival will likely spell trouble for Leo, who has been lying about his identity and has tricked Whitney Dean into thinking he’s the perfect boyfriend. But as we all know, he’s definitely not!

People have been suspicious of Leo for a while, and with his mother arriving on the scene it could cause even more problems for him.

Whitney has found herself the target of dangerous Leo King, who has been lying to her for months after arriving on the scene to torment Bianca Jackson.

Leo’s dad Tony was dating Whitney’s adoptive mum Bianca, and had sexually abused Whitney when she was a teenager. But little does she know, that Leo is doing everything he can to clear his dad’s name and protect the truth about who he is.

It seems it could all be about to kick off once Michaela comes on the scene, so you might want to get your popcorn at the ready.

Fiona’s scenes with the soap have been filmed, and the episodes will be aired later this winter.

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.