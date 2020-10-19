New EastEnders trailer reveals KIDNAP horror heading for the Mitchells

EastEnders have revealed a new twist in Phil's fight for son Raymond will air tonight...

EastEnders has revealed there is yet more drama heading to the Mitchell family as Phil and Denise’s son, Raymond, goes missing.

A new trailer has revealed that a war over Raymond is set to break out between Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Ellie Nixon over the three-year-old.

Fans of the soap will have seen Phil spending all his spare time visiting his son in hospital in recent weeks.

The EastEnders legend has been given the chance to get to know Raymond again after he was put up for adoption as a baby.

But since Raymond’s grandmother, Ellie, found out who Phil really was, the drama has ramped up a gear.

Ellie’s true colours are revealed…

In the new trailer, Callum Highway can be seen using his police contacts to dig up information about Ellie, and he soon finds something sinister.

Discovering that the road accident involving Ellie’s son and the rest of his family was actually a retaliation attack, Callum relays the news to Ben that she is dangerous.

But it seems that before anyone can track Ellie down, she has vanished into thin air and taken little Raymond with her.

The trailer also reveals Phil turning to Denise, Raymond’s biological mother, for help.

While the pair were once at war themselves over their son, it seems they could be soon joining forces in a bid to bring him home to safety.

But Ellie seems to be a ruthless character… could it be that Phil has finally met his match?

Hard times for Kush

Also in the trailer, Kush is finding himself out of his depth following his gambling addiction.

After turning to poker to make money for his family, Kush seems to have got himself into some serious trouble with some seriously dodgy people.

It’s no secret that the character is set to exit Walford in the coming months with actor David Ghadami bowing out of the soap.

But could this be the beginning of the end for Kush?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.