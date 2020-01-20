This handsome NEW Hollyoaks character is set to cause quite a stir as he tackles a very serious issue

PC George Kiss, played by Scottish actor Callum Kerr, will be making his first Hollyoaks appearance next week following the terrible stabbing of teacher Nancy Osborne...

Hollyoaks welcomes a new character onto our screens next week in the shape of handsome police officer George Kiss and we think PC Kiss could cause quite a stir.

The hunky copper, played by Scottish actor and model Callum Kerr, will be tackling a very serious issue when he is called to Hollyoaks High following the stabbing of teacher Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox).

Nancy, who recently broke the exciting news that she is pregnant with her boyfriend Kyle Kelly’s (Adam Rickitt) baby, is attacked in the playground with a knife while attempting to break up a fight between two pupils.

The altercation occurs when drug dealer, Jordan Price (Connor Calland) and his accomplices, try to infiltrate the secondary school to push drugs.

Talking about his role, Callum who starred in Robbie William’s music video for his 2017 single, Mixed Signals said, “I feel very honoured to be joining the cast of Hollyoaks during such a thrilling time for the show. My first couple of months have been brilliant and the cast and crew are very friendly and welcoming.”

Over the coming months and beyond, PC Kiss will be the officer investigating County Lines – when gangs from big cities target young people and vulnerable adults to sell their drugs in smaller towns around the country.

Callum continues, “My grandfather was a policeman like my character, so he’ll be delighted to see me in the uniform. I’ll be part of the team investigating the County Lines storyline, which will hopefully help raise awareness of a relevant topic and shed light on a serious issue.”

The storyline will feature throughout this year, and will affect may of the younger characters including Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw), Charlie (Charlie Behan), Sid (Billy Price) and Ella (Erin Palmer), who will all be groomed by drug gangs to carry out their criminal deeds.

Speaking about Hollyoaks decision to highlight the issue, Hollyoaks executive producer Bryan Kirkwood said, “County Lines child exploitation is terrifying and every month the writers come in telling stories of their children’s schools on lockdown, or weapons being confiscated. It’s in the news and in our court systems. We want young people and parents to know the signs and what to do if you think it’s happening to your child or someone they know.”

Hollyoaks producers are working closely with national charity The Children’s Society to develop the plotline. Statistics from the National Crime Agency revealed that in 2018 county lines more than doubled across England and Wales.

PC George Kiss will first appear in Hollyoaks on Wednesday 29th January, on E4 at 7PM and again on Channel 4 at 6:30PM on Thursday 30th January.