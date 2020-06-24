Has Moira Dingle found herself a new man?

There is romance heading for Emmerdale next week when Moira Dingle flirts up a storm with a new love interest. But Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) isn’t happy when the news reaches him.

With Cain and Moira’s marriage over, it seems there’s no better time for Moira to start moving on with her life.

But little does she know, Cain spent lockdown thinking about their relationship and came to the conclusion that he still loves her.

Moira’s love life started looking up when she bumps into restaurant boss Ricky at David’s shop.

The pair first met when Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) set up a meeting with Ricky a few weeks ago with the prospect of the farm supplying the meat for his chain of restaurants.

But the job was too much for Moira and she turned it down flat… only for Rhona and Nate to secretly go into business together.

Moira is firmly in the dark about Rhona and Nate joining forces, and so when Ricky tells the pair that Moira will be joining them for their next business meeting, they start to panic.

Terrified that their secret business will be rumbled, the pair try to think of a way to keep the news from Moira.

Romance for Moira?

Meanwhile, things are hotting up between Moira and Ricky and the pair enjoy flirting up a storm.

But, as always, nothing stays secret for long, and soon the news that Moira has got a new love interest reaches Cain.

He is upset to realise he’s got a love rival and is shocked this means Moira must be feeling ready to move on.

But will Moira and Ricky’s flirting force Cain to come clean about his feelings for his former wife?

Or will he keep the truth to himself and risk losing Moira for good?

From next week Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.