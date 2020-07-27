New on Netflix UK this week including series and movies

The Umbrella Academy season 2 is among the new shows to watch on Netflix...

New on Netflix UK this week – updated every week! All these shows are coming to Netflix UK, here’s when they’re available to watch…

TUESDAY 28 JULY

Last Chance U

The documentary series, exploring the American-football programme in US colleges, moves to Laney College in Oakland, California, for its fifth season, where it chronicles the ups and downs on and off the field.

WEDNESDAY 29 JULY

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons

Journalist Raphael Rowe once again finds out what life is really like in some of the world’s toughest prisons in season four of the docuseries.

The Hater

Polish thriller about a disgraced law student who gets a job at an amoral PR company where he excels at social-media smear campaigns – but there are serious consequences to his virtual vitriol.

The Speed Cubers

Documentary on the rivalry and friendship between Rubik’s cube-solving champions Max Park and Feliks Zemdegs.

THURSDAY 30 JULY

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy – Siege

Animated series based on the Hasbro toys franchise. On the planet Cybertron, a civil war rages between the Autobots and Decepticons.

The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Animated family adventure film. Three modern-day misfits find themselves back in the 17th century, where they learn about being pirates.

FRIDAY 31 JULY

The Umbrella Academy

The superhero siblings are transported to Dallas in different years in the 1960s – including 10 days before John F Kennedy’s assassination in 1963 – in the show’s second season.

Seriously Single

South African comedy about a woman who, after being dumped by a man she thought was the one, is persuaded by her best friend to embrace the single life.

Vis a Vis: El Oasis (AKA Locked Up)

The latest series of the Spanish prison drama centring on a naive woman who is sentenced to seven years in jail after her boss and lover manipulates her into embezzling company funds.

