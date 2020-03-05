New Phillip Schofield series cancelled tonight by ITV due to coronavirus

Phillip's holiday show won't be on this evening as originally billed

The new Phillip Schofield series, How to Spend It Well on Holiday, has been dropped from the ITV schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak.

ITV revealed earlier this week that it was shaking up the Thursday night schedule and that due to “current news events” it had taken the decision to remove How to Spent It Well on Holiday from its line-up.

The four-part Phillip Schofield series was going to see the This Morning star and his celebrity guests show viewers how to get the best value for money while on vacation.

The first episode was due to focus on the Mediterranean, where Phillip was going to give out tips on how to get the best car-rental deals. While his pals John Torode and Lisa Faulkner were travelling to the South of France to see if you can eat out without spending loads of money.

It’s not clear yet when the show will now be screened.

ITV has instead put in the schedule Griff’s Great Australian Adventure.

Originally a programme about diet was billed as being on at 7.30pm this evening, but ITV has now replaced that with a Coronavirus news special. Coronavirus: What You Need to Know – Tonight will see Jonathan Maitland investigate how people can keep themselves safe.

Thursday’s ITV schedule now looks like this:

7.00 Emmerdale

7.30pm Coronavirus: What You Need to Know – Tonight

8.00pm Emmerdale

8.30pm Griff’s Great Australian Adventure

9pm Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King

10pm ITV News at Ten

(see our TV Guide for full listings).

Broadcasters are likely to make more changes to the schedule due to the coronavirus.