‘Very exciting’ big new romance for this Hollyoaks favourite!

He’s not been back in Chester for long but John Paul McQueen’s love life is going to be hotting up in Hollyoaks.

James Sutton, who plays John Paul, recently returned to the soap after a two-year absence following the news that his character, who had been living in Singapore, had split with his long term partner Craig Dean, and would be jetting back to be with his family in Hollyoaks.

James, who had a key role in this week’s exciting Hollyoaks Later episode, in which serial killer Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) was killed off in explosive fashion at her pig farm, has hinted that his character will soon find himself a new man.

“I know that John Paul will have a new love interest,” he teased. “I know who he is, and I know the actor as well! It’s very exciting.”

John Paul was previously linked to scheming lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan). The pair enjoyed a passionate romance back in 2017 before John Paul left for Singapore. James even popped the question to John Paul. However things turned very sour when James discovered teacher John Paul had been unfaithful and John Paul was soon packing his bags for Singapore.

Talking about the ill-fated relationship James said, “John Paul and James have a complicated history – John Paul seems to have a complicated history with everyone! Last time they were together James confessed his love to John Paul, but John Paul was cheating on him with Ste (Hay) so jealous James pretended that Ste was in the boot of a car and rolled the car off a cliff!”

So who will John Paul be enjoying romance with this time round? Whoever the lucky guy is we’re sure it will be filled with plenty of drama!

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4