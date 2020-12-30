Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor praises her Coronation Street star mum!

Phoebe Dynevor can currently be seen in Bridgerton, one of the most talked about TV shows this Christmas. And her soap star mum is definitely a fan!

Phoebe Dynevor can be currently seen in Netflix period drama, Bridgerton which is turning out to be one of the most talked about TV series this Christmas.

Viewers and telly critics have been wondering if the series, set in the early 19th century and produced by Grey’s Anatomy creator, Shonda Rimes, offers a feminist spin on the usual period drama formula?

Is it historically accurate?

Or is it just a bingeworthy guilty pleasure with its good looking cast and steamy sex scenes?

The drama, based on a series of novels by Julia Quinn, is set during the days of London’s fancy high society and mainly follows the wealthy Bridgerton and Featherington families.

Phoebe stars as eldest daughter, Daphne Bridgerton who finds herself being matched with (SPOILER ALERT!) handsome and eligible bachelor, Simon Bassett (played by Rege-Jean Page), for a possible future marriage.

But Phoebe, who made her TV acting debut a decade ago as Siobhan Mailey on BBC One high school drama, Waterloo Road, isn’t letting all the fuss about Bridgerton go to her head.

She spent Christmas at home with her family, which includes her Coronation Street star mum, Sally Dynevor, who has played Sally on the ITV soap since 1986.

Phoebe credits her mum in helping keep her feet on the ground during her acting career, which has also included roles in TV series, Snatch (based on the crime-drama film of the same name) and the American comedy-drama, Younger.

“She’s always taken (fame) in her stride, and been very chilled and grateful and humble,” Phoebe says of Sally in an interview with Grazia. “Gratitude is the most important thing.”

Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix