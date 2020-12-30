WHY Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant almost wasn’t Dancing On Ice!

After an unfortunate knee injury spoiled some of his early rehearsals, Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant is now ready to show off his moves on Dancing On Ice!

Now that Strictly Come Dancing has finished for another year, we need another celeb showdown to get us cheering at the weekends.

So it’s just as well that Dancing On Ice returns to ITV next month! (check our TV Guide for the latest listings)

The official line-up of the skating celebs for Series 13 has previously been announced:

Denise van Outen, Myleene Klass, The Only Way Is Essex star, Billie Shepherd. Sportsmen, Colin Jackson and Graham Bell. Soap stars past and present, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan and Joe-Warren Plant. Capital FM presenter, Sonny Jay, rapper Lady Leshurr, comedian, Rufus Hound and Rebekah Vardy, wife of footballer, Jamie Vardy.

They will all be getting their skates on!

Joe-Warren Plant, who is taking a break from his role as Jacob Gallagher on ITV soap, Emmerdale, can’t wait to compete alongside professional dance partner, Vanessa Bauer.

Especially as it was a bit touch-and-go during early rehearsals with Joe suffering from a knee injury.

Joe has been sharing videos of his rehearsals on ice on social media.

And from the looks of his fancy moves and confidence in the most recent, he could be one to watch!

As usual, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be on presenting duties.

Plus, Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman are all back as judges.

In other Dancing On Ice news, Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins is reuniting with his professional dance partner, Matt Evers. The pair were the first-ever same sex couple when they competed on Series 12 last year.

On New Year’s Eve, Ian, Matt and Steps singer, Lisa Scott Lee will be on BBC Radio Wales between 7:00pm to 10:00pm talking all things Steps, Dancing On Ice and playing loads of top pop choons!

So get that radio tuned in!

Dancing On Ice returns Sunday 17th January on ITV