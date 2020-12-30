Have viewers correctly guessed the secret celebs on The Masked Singer?

We are loving the return of ITV's The Masked Singer. Viewers already have their theories about which SECRET celebs are behind the costumes. Are they right?

Trying to guess the identities of the singing celebs on ITV’s The Masked Singer is proving to be just as difficult second time around.

OK, so Sophie Ellis-Bextor WAS unmasked as the singing Alien when the entertainment show returned for Series 2 on Boxing Day.

Yes so as most of you guessed 😂 it was me & she in #themaskedsinger 👽 Even my one year old pointed at the telly and shouted ‘mummy!’ when I started singing in the alien suit! Anyhoo a fun and trippy way to spend a few days and enjoy the rest of the show- no idea who anyone is! pic.twitter.com/aMStRvc5wz — Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@SophieEB) December 26, 2020

But we’re still very undecided about WHO could be behind costume characters, Robin, Swan, Sausage, Badger and Dragon.

Viewers at home already have their theories and have taken to social media this week to share their opinions:

Could Robin actually be Aston Merrygold from JLS? Is Stacey Soloman the secret singing voice of Sausage. Or how about ex-Pussycat Dolls singer, Kimberly Wyatt in disguise as the Swan?

Get watching the next episode this Saturday evening (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings) to find out if Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross on the panel will correctly guess as more costumed characters take to the stage.

One man who DOES know who is behind each mask is presenter Joel Dommett.

The show is pre-recorded and Joel gets to see the celebs backstage before they perform in front of the panel.

But be warned, even if you hassle him for some extra hints or clues, Joel still won’t give the game away!

“I don’t tell anyone, I don’t even tell my wife, Hannah,” Joel recently told Radio Times. “I get home and she’s like ‘who was it?’ and I just say ‘not telling ya’ and then it’s not in my brain at all!”

The Masked Singer continues this Saturday at 7:00pm on ITV