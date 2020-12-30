WHO should play Samantha in a Sex And The City reboot?

With a rumoured reboot of Sex And The City on the way, WHO would be a good choice to take over the role of Samantha from Kim Cattrall?

Rumour has it that Sex And The City will return as a limited series on subscription channel, HBO Max.

According to a report by Deadline, the US streaming service is looking to revive the hit New York set comedy drama, which originally ran for six seasons between 1998 to 2004.

The TV series was followed by two feature films as well as a prequel TV series, The Carrie Diaries.

There is no word yet whether original series stars, Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) or Kristin Davis (Charlotte) will return for the reboot.

But one cast member who is unlikely to be back on board is Kim Cattrall.

The actress turned down an offer to reprise the role of man man, Samantha a couple of years ago and in interviews she has made it pretty clear she has moved on from Sex And The City.

“I remember getting a lot of grief on social media for not wanting to do a third film,” Kim said in a recent interview with Women’s Prize for Fiction Podcast. “It was astonishing some of the things people wrote to me — ‘I work in a bank and I don’t like this person and I don’t like the hours, and I don’t like this and I do it so you just do it! Give me what I want. I do it. I’m miserable, you be miserable too!’”

Should the project go ahead and the character is recast, many fans have already suggested Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone would be a good choice to take over the role.

Earlier this year, Cynthia Nixon appeared on chatshow Watch What Happens Live (available on hayu in the UK) and told host, Andy Cohen:

“I think Kim was incredibly great as Samantha, I think Sharon would totally make it her own.

“But I’ve also heard many people say, including Kim Cattrall herself, that if we were to have a different fourth woman that maybe it would be a woman of colour this time.

And I think that would be amazing as well.”

All six seasons of Sex And The City are currently available to stream on NOW TV