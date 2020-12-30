Wonder Woman 1984 will be available to stream in the UK

With most of the UK's cinemas closed, it's been tricky trying to watch blockbuster sequel Wonder Woman 1984. But that's about to change!

With cinemas mostly closed due to the global pandemic, this year some big screen movies have started to premiere on the small screen instead.

The live-action version of Mulan and Pixar’s animated Soul have both made their debut on Disney +

The latest to go straight-to-streaming is Wonder Woman 1984, which was released on subscription streaming service, HBO Max in the US on Christmas Day.

But since HBO Max isn’t currently available outside of America, UK fans have mostly been missing out on seeing the action sequel, which stars Gal Gadot as the famous comicbook character.

Due to coronavirus restrictions forcing the majority of UK cinemas to shutdown again this month, Wonder Woman 1984 was only released in a limited number of UK cinemas on 16th December.

But the good news is that it will be widely available as a 48-hour rental from various digital retailers from 13th January.

Hurrah!

Warner Bros Pictures said in a statement:

“In recognition of varying current market restrictions and to service the massive fan interest in ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ this film can be enjoyed by fans and families on the big screen where available in cinemas now, and in the comfort of their own home through Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) in the U.K. and Ireland starting on January 13.”

The sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman, which has made a whopping $85.4 million at the box office worldwide, sees the Amazon warrior do battle with power mad businessman, Maxwell Lord (played by Pedro Pascal, who plays main character, Din Djarin in Disney + adventure series, The Mandalorian).

It also features the introduction of supervillain, Barbara Minerva/Cheetah (played by Kristen Wiig), a geologist turned feline foe, who causes a whole lot of trouble for our super heroine with the bullet-proof bracelets!

Wonder Woman 1984 will be available to stream from various digital retailers from 13th January