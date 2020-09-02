Newsround to get extended daily bulletin following evening axing

Newsround ended its teatime edition after nearly 50 years

Newsround will get a new longer daily TV bulletin on CBBC and BBCiPlayer following the end to the teatime edition after nearly 50 years.

The iconic news show was launched by John Craven in 1972 and quickly became an afternoon favourite for children.

However, back in July the BBC said that Newsround would no longer be going out in its traditional teatime slot.

Today, the BBC revealed that it would be putting out a new longer daily bulletin on television, while also creating a series of specials on important issues to children.

Among the specials will be Growing Up Black in The UK, which will “follow the story of three children who reflect the diversity of the Black British experience”.

Editor of BBC Newsround, Paul Plunkett, said: “We are so excited to be relaunching Newsround today with more online content, a longer bulletin and a YouTube channel that we know our audience will love.

“Our Newsround team are passionate about reporting age-appropriate news stories across all our platforms that speak to the lives of today’s children. These changes reflect the changing media habits of our audience and ensures Newsround will remain relevant for generations to come.”

Newsround is fronted by seven reporters – Ricky Boleto, Leah Boleto, Martin Dougan, Hayley Hassall, Jenny Lawrence, De’Graft Mensah and Shanequa Paris.

Talking about why it remains so popular, De’Graft, one of its newest presenters, said: “I think Newsround continues to be important for children today because it gives kids a place to go for trusted news that they can understand – especially at a time where a lot of untrustworthy information exists online.

“This generation of children are so in tune with what’s going on around them and want to be part of the conversation and I feel as if Newsround allows them to not only be part of the conversation but at the forefront of it.”