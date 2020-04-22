Singer-songwriter Nick Cope joins CBeebies for his own music show

He'll be entertaining children during lockdown!

Nick Cope is joining children’s channel CBeebies for his own show this month.

He’s the former lead singer of Oxford-based band The Candyskins, and now runs local music sessions for families.

Nick Cope’s Popcast will see the musician searching for ideas for a new song.

He has Norman the Whippet to accompany him on his musical journey, which is set inside his quirky caravan.

Each week, Nick sits down to write an original song and brings it to life with the Popcast machine.

To help him write his songs, Nick Cope takes inspiration from his surroundings and a team of young children.

Known as ‘The Popcasters’, these children give him ideas and topics to sing about each episode.

There’s 15 episodes in total, with each one being 10 minutes in length. Easy to watch with children of all ages!

Songs on the series include The Baby’s Done A Poo, I’m A Little Lizard and A Round Of Applause For The Dinosaurs.

They’ll be accompanied with fun visuals to compliment the lyrics, so you’re almost getting a mini music video.

BBC Children’s Head of Content, Cheryl Taylor says,“We’re delighted to have Nick join the CBeebies team to provide us with his quirky and truly original songs for families to enjoy together.

“Along with stunning visuals and fun filled animation this has all the hallmarks of a pre-school hit!”

Nick’s new series joins plenty of iPlayer children’s content, including Tracy Beaker and David Walliams adaptations.

There’s plenty of educational content too, thanks to BBC Bitesize Daily.

Nick Cope’s Popcast kicks off on Saturday 25th April at 9:20am, and it will also be available on iPlayer.

In fact, families will be able to stream the boxset from Friday 24th April if they’d like to watch on demand.

Will you be tuning in?