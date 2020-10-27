Noelle follows the adventures of Santa's daughter...

Noelle is a new feel-good comedy film starring Pitch Perfect actress Anna Kendrick coming soon to Disney Plus.

The movie was originally released back in November 2019 and promises to be one for all the family to enjoy. Head to the official Disney Plus website to sign up so you don’t miss it!.

Noelle release date on Disney Plus

The film will be released on Disney Plus UK on November 27th.

What’s the plot?

Noelle (Anna Kendrick) is a big fan of Christmas and is throwing herself into festivities. However, she does wish that she had an important job like her brother, Nick, who’s just about to take over from their father this Christmas.

However, Nick’s not so sure about all this and is getting a bit stressed out! Noelle reckons it’s time for Nick to take a bit of a break before getting stuck into Christmas.

But, it’s Noelle’s turn to be stressed out when Nick doesn’t return from his break! Can she find him in time to save Christmas?

Who’s in the cast?

As well as Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader plays Nick Kringle. The cast also includes Shirley MacLaine as Elf Polly.

Is there a trailer?

There certainly is…

Noelle says: “Christmas runs in my family. My dad was Santa and now it’s my brother Nick’s turn to wear the hat.” But the trailer reveals that Nick might not be ideally suited to the job – for a start we see him getting wedged in a chimney!”

And Nick says, “Sometimes I dream of getting out.” And then we see newspaper headlines screaming, “Where’s Santa”.

It’s revealed that for the first time in 2,000 years Santa has disappeared… Noelle needs to find him and quickly or Christmas will be wrecked!

