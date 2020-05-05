Fans are so obsessed with Normal People that it’s broken this record!

Have you seen it yet?

If you’ve been anywhere near social media in the past week, it’s likely you’ll be familiar with the hype surrounding BBC Three’s new drama, Normal People.

The telly adaptation of Irish author Sally Rooney’s smash hit novel by the same name has quickly become one of the most talked about series of the year, with swarms of viewers swooning over the heartbreaking love story all over the internet.

Unsurprisingly, the popularity of the 12-part drama, following the rocky on-off romance of two sixth formers through their university years, has prompted a spike in viewing figures on BBC iPlayer.

In fact, Normal People has broken a record, giving BBC Three its best ever week on the streaming site.

Throughout the week following the show’s release, there were 16.2 million iPlayer searches for Normal People, and over 21.8 million for BBC Three.

The record was previously held by Killing Eve after the release of the first series, but Normal People has doubled the iconic spy thriller’s stats.

Speaking on the astronomical success of the series, Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three, said, “We’re delighted that Normal People has been such a success and so many people have come to iPlayer to watch it.

“It’s a modern masterpiece which has helped in catapulting the careers of two brilliant young actors and we’re looking forward to bringing more drama to BBC Three in the future.”

Meanwhile, social media platforms have been bombarded with praise for Normal People.

‘Just wow, #NormalPeople was the most beautiful yet heartbreaking programme I’ve ever watched in my life. Their chemistry and connection, I’m completely speechless and still crying,’ one fan Tweeted, applauding the performances of Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, who play young lovers Marianne and Connell.

‘Finished watching normal people what a beautiful show and so relatable it had me in my feels the whole time,’ added another.

‘Normal People has perfectly captured frustrations and miscommunications. To have a show portray the confusion within relationships is so refreshing and honest. Directing, editing, writing, acting, casting. All of it; sublime,’ agreed a third.