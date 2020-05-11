There's something to look forward to...

Sally Rooney’s Normal People adaptation has taken the TV world by storm since it was released.

The understated but emotionally taxing series has become a BBC hit in the last few weeks, raking in the highest number of BBC Three views ever on the network’s streaming service iPlayer.

And so fans are desperate for a second series of the novel-based hit.

However, as the show is based on a single book and the whole first series spans the plot of the book, it seems unlikely that we could be treated to a second instalment.

But the show’s creator has now given fans something to look forward to.

When responding to whether there will a second series of the show, co-producer Ed Guiney revealed that the team behind the hit are now working on another production by Normal People writer Sally Rooney.

“Not in the short term,” the producer said of a second series, adding, “We’ve turned our attention – we’re adapting Conversations with Friends as a television series.”

“It’s the same basic team,” he added. “Lenny’s [Abrahamson] going to direct it and is across it as an EP [executive producer]. And Alice Birch and all of us at Element [Pictures]. So, in a way, that’s what we’ll be turning our attention to next”.

However, the producer then gave a little hint that the team could revisit Normal People’s heartwarming story adding, “But maybe down the line we’ll come back to Connell and Marianne”.

But while we wait for that, we’ll be happy to indulge in the team’s new creation!

The book description reads, ‘Frances is 21-years-old, cool-headed and observant. A student in Dublin and an aspiring writer, at night she performs spoken word with her best friend Bobbi, who used to be her girlfriend.

‘When they are interviewed and then befriended by Melissa, a well-known journalist who is married to Nick, an actor, they enter a world of beautiful houses, raucous dinner parties and holidays in Provence, beginning a complex ménage-à-quatre.

‘But when Frances and Nick get unexpectedly closer, the sharply witty and emotion-averse Frances is forced to honestly confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time’.

We can’t wait!