Normal People director teases a possible second season of the hit series

We want more!

The Normal People director has teased a second series of the show.

The BBC adaptation, which was based on Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name, became a massive hit for the network, becoming one of the most-streamed shows ever.

Fans have been desperate for more of the young protagonists Connell and Marianne, despite the show adapting the events of the novel until the end.

And now the director of the show, Lenny Abrahamson, has teased that there could possibly be a second instalment of the popular show

“We’ve talked about the possibility of how interesting it would be to check back in with them, but apart from just general musings and over a drink, no, there have been no concrete discussions about what it would be like,” Lenny said to Deadline.

“As Sally [Rooney] says, the book stops where it stops because it feels right,” he continued. “But, I have a sneaking thing in the back of my head that if everybody was willing, and if the stars aligned, I’d love to revisit them in five years and find out what happened, where they are.”

Speaking about what could be happening in a possible second series of the hit, Lenny postured, “Is somebody a father or a mother? What relationships are they in that then get disrupted by their meeting again?”

“But it would be really strange to pick that up eight weeks later with him traveling to New York, I think,” he added, speaking about how the end of the series (and book) saw Connell considering a job across the pond. “There needs to be time.”

For any fans who are desperate for another instalment and can’t wait any longer, it was recently revealed that the team would be returning for two specials for Comic Relief.

“There’s a beautiful piece called Normal Older People, which is imagining what would have happened to Marianne and Connell 40 years from now,” revealed Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis.

“I promise you, these are two very special bits. It’s so much better than anything we’ve ever made. I mean I can’t even say all about it because there’s a guest star in it. But it’s really, it’s really beautiful.”