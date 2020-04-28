Normal People fans call BBC Three adaptation ‘perfection’

Fans are impressed with the series!

Normal People premiered on Monday night and fans are already loving it.

Sally Rooney’s second novel was a hit and got longlisted for the Man Booker Prize in 2018.

So it was only a matter of time before it got its very own TV series, and people are impressed

The series sees Marianne and Connell, two teens in Ireland who strike up an unlikely relationship.

Connell is working class and well-liked, and Marianne is from a more privileged background but keeps to herself.

The first episode sees the two characters connecting. It’s slow, with Marianne confessing her feelings and Connell feeling confused.

It also sees their first kiss, which is the catalyst for their turbulent relationship.

All 12 episodes of Normal People are on BBC iPlayer, and it seems fans have been quick to get stuck in.

They’ve taken to Twitter to share their initial thoughts on the series, and it’s mostly positive.

One wrote, “Well #NormalPeople is just perfection, Marianne and Connell are EXACTLY how I imagined them when I read the book”

Another added, “There’s so much anxiety that comes with a tv series that’s based on a book that you love. I’ve inhaled the first half in no time. The characters are so accurate, it’s beautiful.

“The nicest thing I’ve *ever* watched. So many things for us millennials to relate to. #NormalPeople”

A third wrote, “I don’t think I’ve ever gotten so lost in a TV show in my life. This adaptation is absolute poetry on screen! If you need a binge with all the feels, #NormalPeople is the one.”

And a fourth added, “Finished watching #NormalPeople way too quickly but it was so engrossing, it just flew by. The two leads were magnetic”

Normal People is made up of 12 half hour episodes, available on demand via iPlayer.