Normal People star Paul Mescal lands HUGE debut film role

Normal People's Paul Mescal is heading to Hollywood...

While the rest of us will remember 2020 as the year of lockdown, the last few months have been much more positive for Irish actor Paul Mescal.

After finding himself thrown into the spotlight after the enormous success of BBC Three series Normal People, Paul has gone on to land himself his first role on the big screen.

From the small screen to Hollywood…

Paul, who played Connell Waldron in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, will join the star-studded cast of The Lost Daughter.

The film will see Maggie Gyllenhaal make her directorial debut after adapting a script from Elena Ferrante’s novel with the same name.

The cast is also full of familiar names such as The Crown’s Olivia Colman, Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley and Peter Sarsgaard.

Paul took to Twitter to share his excitement at the new role with fans, retweeting an announcement from The Hollywood Reporter about the film.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news and revealed the storyline of the new film adaptation at the same time…

“The project will see The Crown actress Olivia Colman star as an elegant college professor on a seaside summer vacation who becomes consumed by Nina and her young daughter as she watches them on the beach.

“She is overwhelmed by fearful memories of early motherhood and, forced to consider the unconventional choices she made as a young mother, she begins to unravel.”

The whole series of Normal People is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer – for full listings see our TV guide.