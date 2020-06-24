Normal People will return to our screens for two new specials

Marianne and Connell are coming back!

Normal People was a huge hit in lockdown, so viewers will be pleased to know they’re coming back for more.

Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) are set to reunite for a Comic Relief special.

On Friday 26th June, the duo will appear as part of RTÉ Does Comic Relief in Ireland.

Paul, Daisy and series director Lenny Abrahamson will all be returning for the specials.

Teasing what fans should expect, Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis said, “There’s a beautiful piece called Normal Older People, which is imagining what would have happened to Marianne and Connell 40 years from now.

“I promise you, these are two very special bits. It’s so much better than anything we’ve ever made. I mean I can’t even say all about it because there’s a guest star in it. But it’s really, it’s really beautiful.”

He added, “One of the things about Comic Relief is it just gives opportunities for things to happen that would never happen. I can’t imagine any context in which they would have allowed this little sort of extra special into the world of Normal People.”

Richard has only given a synopsis for the first special, Normal Older People, but details of the second one appear to be under wraps.

But we’re sure it’ll be well received by Normal People fans who are craving more of the couple.

Last month, BBC Three revealed it had officially become most-watched show ever!

Richard has also revealed that fans have lots of “great” bits to look forward to.

He said, “I just got sent the rundown of everything that’s going to be happening on the night

“I was thinking what’s it like, and it’s like a fridge in a hotel where you open it up and you see all these perfect little miniatures. You think, ‘Well, I’ll have all of them.’ There are so many great bits.”

RTÉ Does Comic Relief airs on 26th June on RTÉ One from 8pm.