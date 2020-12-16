Normal People star Paul Mescal gives important update on season 2

Normal People might be back for a second run

Normal People, the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel of the same name, swept the nation earlier this year.

The Irish love story was praised for being true to life and for how it handles the intimate yet strained relationship between lead characters Connell and Marianne, played by Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

And Paul has now talked about the possibility of Normal People returning. He has also revealed that some of the crew had already briefly considered just what the second season might look like.

Paul, talking to Digital Spy, said the show’s return is “no more likely or less likely”. Adding: “The team behind Normal People are now concentrating all their efforts into Conversations with Friends, which I cannot wait to watch, and I’m deeply jealous of the actors who are going to be working on that.”

When asked if he would like to return as Connell Waldron, he said: “It’s still a character that I love and would be interested in – but it’s not my decision. I’m in a position now where I get to, not necessarily look into the future with that part, but look back on how important the character was and is to me. It’s still a part of me.”

So, Paul would be thrilled to return to Connell, even if all attention is currently focussed on adapting Conversations With Friends, Sally Rooney’s first novel. However, Paul did go on to explain that conversations about the second season of Normal People did occur, though only briefly.

Paul said that the crew were at some point casually “hypothesising about those wonderful characters” who he says have a “myriad of possibilities that are open to them.” This clearly leaves the door open for the show to return to the two characters later on, as Rooney herself did in a short story entitled At the Clinic.

He also added that director Lenny Abrahamson and executive producer Ed Guiney would only revisit Connell and Marianne when they were “much further down the line.” Evidently, there seems to be a wish from many members of the crew including Paul who would be interested in reinvestigating Connell and Marianne’s relationship. Hopefully, we’ll get to see it develop at some point again soon!

If you missed Normal People earlier in the year, the first series is available on BBC iPlayer right now. See our TV Guide for full listings.