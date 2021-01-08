Not Going Out 2021 – everything you need to know about the new series

Not Going Out 2021 is here...

Not Going Out is back for a new series on BBC1 just after the excitement of its recent New Year’s Eve special.

The hugely popular comedy once again sees Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) get into lots of new comedy mishaps.

When does the Not Going Out 2021 series start on BBC1?

Not Going Out returns for a new five-part series on BBC1 on Friday 8th January at 9.30pm. Each episode is half an hour long.

Who’s in the cast this time?

Along with Lee Mack and Lucy Bretton, Hugh Dennis is back as Toby (who exploded in spectacular style in the New Year’s Eve episode!). Will Toby try standing up again to his always-right wife Anna (the returning Abigail Cruttenden)? Bobby Ball, who sadly died in October 2020 after filming this series, plays Lee’s dad Frank. Also back is Geoffrey Whitehead as Lucy’s pompous dad Geoffrey and Deborah Grant as Lucy’s mum Wendy.

What happens in the first episode of Not Going Out 2021?

We’ve all had to keep a package safe for a neighbour. Unfortunately, when it’s delivered Lee mistakenly thinks it’s for him and opens it only to find a somewhat personal item!

Lee has made a right mess of the packaging, so how do they get the package back to the neighbour without them noticing it’s been opened? Toby is there to help although how much help he’ll be…

And what happens in the rest of the series?

Episode two is called pub quiz and sees Lee, Lucy, Toby and Anna head off for an evening of quizzing. But things soon turn sour when they’re split into rival teams.

Episode three is called Carol and sees Frank announcing his engagement. Lee can’t think why any woman would want to marry his useless father.

Episode four, Old Acquatiance, sees Lee join Facebook and reconnect with an old girlfriend… Lucy’s not happy!

Episode five, War, features a family visit to World War Two graves in France. But they discover a piece of family history that probably should have stayed buried.

Not Going Out 2021 starts on BBC1 on Friday 8th January at 9.30pm.