This year's special is set on New Year's Eve as all the gang gather...

The Not Going Out Christmas special 2020 is a comedy highlight of this year’s Christmas TV line-up on BBC1.

It’s especially poignant this year because Bobby Ball, who plays Lee’s feckless father Frank on the show, died aged 76 in October.

At the time Lee Mack paid tribute to his Not Going Out co-star. “I’m utterly shocked and devastated to lose my mate Bobby like this. I filmed with him just a few weeks ago and he was his usual funny and cheeky self.”

Not Going Out Christmas special 2020 release date

The Not Going Out Christmas special is expected to be broadcast on BBC1 on New Year’s Eve. The BBC has not yet confirmed an exact start time yet.

What’s the plot?

We meet up with Lee and Lucy on New Year’s Eve. They’re joined by loveable but useless Frank (Bobby Ball) and pompous Geoffrey (Geoffrey Whitehead), who’s Lucy’s father. Plus Lucy’s mother, Wendy (Deborah Grant) and friends, downtrodden Toby (Hugh Dennis) and uptight Anna (Abigail Cruttenden). Everything goes swimmingly until someone comes up with the bright idea for a new game. This one involves telling each other how they can improve their behaviour. Can you imagine Toby telling Anna how she can improve? Hmmm, we’re sure it’s all going to kick off!

How long is the Not Going Out Christmas special?

It’s a 30 minute special.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, watch this space!

(please our TV guide for more show to enjoy)