Olivia Colman and Matt Smith to star in new BBC1 children’s animation

There's a lovely new story arriving for Christmas 2021...

Superworm is a new children’s show coming to BBC1 for the festive period, and The Crown stars Olivia Colman and Matt Smith are leading the star-studded cast.

The animated half hour programme, which will be a Christmas TV highlight, is based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s beloved story, which was published in 2012 and is perfect for reading aloud to children.

Olivia Colman will narrate the special, and said: “This is such a lovely project to be involved with. When reading the script, and imagining all those goings on at the end of the garden, I could really get a feel for the pure fun and joy that the film will bring. I’ve always loved these charming productions at Christmas and I’m delighted to be voicing the narrator.”

Matt Smith is voicing the Superworm, and added: “I’m delighted to play the part of Superworm! And join such a fabulous cast of actors, artists and storytellers. What fun to be part of the BBC’s Christmas line up in this great children’s tale.”

Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon will voice Crow, and has starred in nine of these productions already. He said: “Working on these Magic Light productions is always a delight and deciding how to voice characters is such fun. I love watching them on TV at Christmas – a lovely way to round off my year.”

Finally, Sex Education star Patricia Allison joins the cast as Butterfly, and other stars will be confirmed in due course. An exact release date and time will also be revealed nearer the time, but it’s expected to air on Christmas Day.

Superworm is the latest project from Magic Light Pictures, the multi-Oscar nominated company who created Zog and the Flying Doctors. The programme, starring Lenny Henry and Rob Brydon, was a huge success and secured seven million viewers in all-screen +30 day figures when it aired last Christmas.

We can’t wait to see Superworm at the end of the year!