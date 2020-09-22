Olivia Junkeer shares details of Yashvi’s hostage danger in Neighbours

Actress Olivia Junkeer claims Neighbours cop Yashvi Rebecchi is in 'extreme danger' in the Aussie soap's shock siege storyline...

Neighbours star Olivia Junkeer chatted to whatsontv.co.uk about her latest action-packed storyline and how she enjoys being taken out of her “comfort zone”.

Her character Yashvi Rebecchi only signed up to become a cop eight months ago but already she’s got involved in a dangerous drugs bust and now a siege situation!

Yashvi’s risky strategy

Erinsborough High graduate Yashvi was buddied up with seasoned cop Levi Branning (Richie Morris). After only a short time on the job, she was plunged straight into a drugs investigation.

With her corrupt sergeant Dax Braddock (Dean Kirkright) involved in the criminal gang, he attempted to put her off the scent by framing her for beating up drug dealer River Hanlon (Andrew Coshan). Yashvi wouldn’t let it go, even if it meant going against orders…

“There’s a higher power dictating what she can and can’t do, which is when she turns to Levi,” explained Olivia.

“Levi comes with her because he’s worried she’ll get into danger and not because he supports her decision making.

“Levi and Yashvi hit a dead end in terms of leads. They can’t prove if Dax is behind anything and if he’s corrupt, so they think that finding the school dealer at Erinsborough High is their only option.”

And that’s when events take a dark turn…

‘Lives are in danger’ claims Olivia Junkeer

“Yashvi questions the school students and finds the dealer,” revealed Olivia.

“The situation puts her into extreme danger very quickly because Dax comes to the school and it’s really really bad!”

Held hostage in a classroom with teacher Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and pupils Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar), things escalate.

Not only that, there are other Ramsay Street favourites trapped in the school – Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland).

“Dax has a taser and he does get violent, so there are lives in danger! It’s high stakes,” shared Olivia.

“She manages to save a couple of people but there are a lot of unexpected obstacles that come her way.”

There’s terror when Dax goes on the attack and two of the hostages are left in a very bad way…

Yashvi was always going to be a cop

Olivia has enjoyed getting her teeth into playing the new all-action Yashvi.

“I love doing the action stuff! It’s kind of out of my comfort zone. A little stunt that seems really simple on screen takes a lot of time to orchestrate and make it look realistic.”

Does Olivia think Yashvi was always headed for a career in the police? It’s in the family after all as her aunt, Mishti Sharma (Scarlet Vas), who left Ramsay Street in 2018 was also a cop…

“Yashvi put that uniform on and it was full steam ahead!” laughed Olivia, who joined the soap in 2017 as the daughter of Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) and Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal).

“I always felt that Yashvi would be a police officer. When she came into Erinsborough she was so rebellious and always looking for trouble.

“She really did look up to her auntie, who could tell her what to do when no one else could.

“It’s been a really nice natural growth for Yashvi. She likes being in the line of fire so this is a healthy way to do it!”

