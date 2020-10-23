Once Upon A Snowman – cast, plot, trailer for Disney Plus short film

Once Upon a Snowman is one for all the family to enjoy

Once Upon a Snowman is a new Disney Plus short film spin off from Frozen featuring everyone’s favourite snowman, Olaf.

The short promises to be just as enchanting as the Frozen films and is available to stream on Disney Plus UK. Head to the official Disney Plus website to sign up so you don’t miss it!.

Once Upon a Snowman release date

The film is now available to watch on Disney Plus! You can also go to the steaming service to watch Frozen and Frozen 2.

What’s the story?

Olaf is of course well know to fans of the Frozen films, but few people know the story of Olaf’s first moments. Now Disney is promising us a story about “the previously untold origins of the innocent and insightful summer-loving snowman who melted hearts” in the movies.

It will see Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identify in the mountains outside Arendelle. We will find out more about why Olaf is so magical and why he loves summer so much.

Who’s in the cast?

Olaf is voiced by award-winning actor Josh Gad, who also voiced the character in the Frozen films.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there sure is! It opens with Elsa belting out Let It Go with Olaf looking on. “I can talk,” declares Olaf. “I can juggle… no, I cannot!” We also see Olaf going into a shop and trying on various noses including a comb!.

We agree with the shopkeeper that it doesn’t look a good option. We also see poor Olaf being chased by some scary looking wolves.

What else do we know about the short?

It is directed by Trent Correy and Dan Abraham.

Once Upon a Snowman is available now to stream on Disney Plus.