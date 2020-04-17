One Show viewers are calling for THIS Blue Peter presenter to replace Matt Baker

What do you think?

One Show viewers have called for former Blue Peter presenter Gethin Jones to replace Matt Baker.

The Welsh telly star took to the programme’s iconic green sofa alongside Alex Jones to host the BBC One favourite this week.

It comes after Matt Baker, who presented the show beside Alex for nine years, bid his role farewell at the end of last month.

Matt confirmed that he was set to leave The One Show back in 2019.

“The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now, and I have loved every second of being a part of it, but I am leaving this green sofa in the spring.

“I thank you all from the bottom of my heart… now I finally get to put my kids to bed. Thank you everyone for the most random, wonderful nine years,” Matt said in a statement.

He took to screens for the last time via an emotional video link.

“We’ve had some good times haven’t we, Al? I’ve loved every single second of sitting alongside you, I really have,” Matt sweetly told a tearful Alex as he said goodbye.

While Alex has confessed that nobody has been lined up to be Matt’s official replacement yet, loyal viewers reckon that stand-in Gethin is a great option.

‘Gethin Jones for permanent One Show presenter please,’ one fan wrote on Twitter.

‘Gethin Jones works really well with Alex Jones – keep him #theoneshow,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘Can’t Gethin be Matt’s perma-replacement? He’s good.’

Opening up about the search for the ideal new co-star, Alex told The Sun, “Matt nailed it, but it’s a hard job. And it’s got to be someone I can have a laugh with.

“We’ve been racking our brains and there are lists and lists [of people], but I think the right person will become obvious in their own way.

“There are loads of presenters and comedians I would love to see doing it permanently – my dream co-host is an amalgamation of different people – but they have got commitments.

“I’m hoping the universe will send the right person.”