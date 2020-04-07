The entertainment special will celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers around the world...

BBC1 has secured the first UK television broadcast of One World: Together at Home, curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

The global televised entertainment special will support the COVID-19 Response Fund, powered by the UN Foundation.

One World: Together At Home will be broadcast live on Saturday 18th April 2020 via North American networks.

It will then be adapted and broadcast on BBC1 in the UK a day later on Sunday 19th April.

The UK broadcast will see highlights from the live event, as well as exclusive performances from UK artists and interviews with front line workers.

It will feature appearances from stars including Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Friends of Sesame Street, Idris and Sabrina Elba, and J Balvin.

John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder will also be involved.

So there’s plenty of big names to look forward to watching!

Lorna Clarke, Controller for BBC Pop, says, “I’m thrilled that BBC One is to broadcast coverage of this very special event, featuring some of the world’s most loved musicians, to show support to care workers all over the world at this challenging time.”

Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen, adds, “As we honour and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, ‘One World: Together At Home’ aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19.

“Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”