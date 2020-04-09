Our Girl welcomes a new face this week in the shape of Rhett 'Cheese' Charlton. And it seems 2 Section's newest recruit is going to ruffle a few feathers as ex-EastEnders actor Danny Hatchard reveals...

Best known for playing troubled Lee Carter in EastEnders, actor Danny Hatchard joins Our Girl this week as 2 Section’s newest recruit.

It looks like Sergeant Georgie Lane (Michelle Keegan) and the rest of 2 Section have succeeded in their mission to rescue Dr Bahil and capture Taliban warlord Omar – but their joy is short-lived as events take a devastating turn for the platoon.

With 2 Section’s morale needing a boost, Georgie (Michelle Keegan) and the team soon welcome a new member to the ranks in the shape of Rhett ‘Cheese’ Charlton.

“2 Section are such a tight-knit unit, so the arrival of Cheese certainly shakes things up,” says ex-EastEnders actor Danny Hatchard, who plays him.

“Cheese has been around the block a bit, so he’s more experienced than the others, he’s full of bravado and likes to think he’s ‘Charlie Big Spuds’.

“He’s dangerously fearless; he loves fighting for his country but he’s also there for the action and that’s where mistakes are made.”

While Throbber, Prof and Monk help Cheese settle in, he doesn’t receive the warmest welcome from junior medic Mimi Saunders (Amy-Leigh Hickman)…

“Cheese knows a bit about Mimi’s history and he uses it to manipulate her and make her feel small in order to establish his own authority,” says Danny. “If he senses weakness, he’ll use it to his own advantage.”

Danny admits he loved getting kitted-out for Our Girl.

“There’s something powerful about being in that costume.

“It is heavy but you can’t complain; you just feel honoured to be representing our troops and the boys and girls who are really out there protecting us,” says Danny, whose soap character, Lee Carter, was also in the Army. “Although both soldiers, Cheese and Lee are world’s apart. They’d despise each other!”

Our Girl continues Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC1.