Michelle Keegan quits Our Girl after four years as Georgie Lane

Michelle is leaving the BBC army hit

Michelle Keegan has stunned Our Girl fans by quitting the BBC1 series after four years playing army medic Georgie Lane.

The former Coronation Street star will be seen as Georgie in her final series of Our Girl going out later this year.

In a statement, Michelle reportedly said: “I’ve had the most incredible four years on the show. Playing Georgie has been a life changing role for me. I’ve loved every second… so it was a very hard decision to make not to return.”

Michelle took over from EastEnders star Lacey Turner, aka Stacey Slater, who starred in the first series of Our Girl in 2014.

It’s not yet been revealed by the Beeb whether they will now end Our Girl or carry on the drama with a new leading actor.

Keegan added: “I feel it is the right time to explore other opportunities, but I’m so happy to be part of the new series coming soon so it’s not the end just yet.”

The new six-part series will see Georgie making leaps in her career, after being promoted to Sergeant. And she will make a dramatic return to Afghanistan to face her own fears.

Talking about the new series, Michelle previously said: “Being in Our Girl has been one of the highlights of my career so far. I feel very lucky to be part of the show and I’m really excited that it’s coming back.

“The audience response has been so positive and I think Georgie is a character who resonates with viewers. I absolutely love playing the role. Be prepared for another incredible series – Georgie’s still got unfinished business.”

Tony Grounds, writer and creator, added: “2 Section are deployed to Afghanistan as part of Nato’s Resolute Support Mission to develop the military capability of the Afghanistan government’s armed forces. But with the Taliban controlling large swathes of the country and Georgie Lane’s haunting memories of Elvis lost last time she was in the country, this mission was never going to be easy.”

Our Girl will return soon to BBC1.