Comedian Sara Pascoe writes and stars in Out of Her Mind, a new sitcom for BBC2. Get ready for something a little bit different...

Out of Her Mind is the hilarious new BBC2 sitcom, written by and starring comedian Sara Pascoe, which explores heartbreak, family – and how to survive them!

Sara describes the wonderfully weird show as being ‘a direct expression’ of what’s going on inside her head. Intrigued? Read on…

Out of Her Mind plot: What’s in store?

Sara Pascoe plays an unmarried, childless 30-something – called Sara – who’s been hurt by a past break-up. So, she’s horrified when her sister Lucy announces she’s engaged!

“Sara’s wary of people putting their faith in monogamy because she feels everything she’s experienced proves it doesn’t work,” says Sara, 39, a favourite on TV comedy shows such as Would I Lie to You? and Taskmaster. “We wanted to explore family life, love and adulthood and what happens if you’re someone who does things in an unconventional way.”

Out of Her Mind turns the traditional sitcom on its head as it blends eccentric characters with animation and scientific explanation…

“Sara wants to show Lucy her emotions aren’t real, they’re just chemicals in her body,” says Sara. “Sometimes knowing a bit more about the science behind an experience allows you to move on.”

Out of Her Mind start date: When will it be on BBC2?

The six-part series starts on Tuesday October 20 at 10pm on BBC2. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Out of Her Mind: Who else is in it?

Out of Her Mind also stars The Split’s Fiona Button, as Sara’s sister Lucy, and Truly Madly Deeply’s Juliet Stevenson as their neurotic mother Carol. The Young Ones’ Adrian Edmondson appears later in the series as Sara’s spiritual dad. But where does fact meet fiction?

“My dad’s a jazz musician, who lives in Australia, and he’s very serious,” explains Sara. “So we took elements of my dad and kind of put it through a blender! But my dad is nowhere near as extreme as Adrian’s character.

“Juliet’s so funny in this,” Sara adds. “I didn’t ever believe we’d get her because she’s so in demand – plus, I thought going up to her and saying: ‘Would you love to play my mother, I’m nearly 40,’ would be so rude!”

Out of Her Mind: Is there a trailer?

What else do we know about Out of Her Mind?

It was produced by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s production company Stolen Picture.

It was filmed at the iconic Ealing Studios in West London.

