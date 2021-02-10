Outnumbered star Hugh Dennis reveals if he’d ever return to the sitcom

Outnumbered ran for five seasons...

Between 2007 to 2016, Outnumbered delighted fans with its part-improvised comedy about a couple and their three children living in London.

Hugh Dennis played dad Pete and Claire Skinner played mum Sue, with Daniel Roche, Ramona Marquez and Tyger Drew-Honey as their children.

But will we be seeing more from the hilarious family? Hugh has revealed that he’d be up for bringing the series back, and even has an idea for a new episode.

Speaking to Radio Times, the comedian said: “I really liked making it. Maybe in 20 years when the children are looking after us. That would be a great format.”

The series saw children Karen, Ben and Jake slowly growing up, as we followed them throughout their lives and the challenges that the various stages of their development. With this in mind, Hugh Dennis added that the series didn’t shy away from depicting the realities of raising children.

He added: “I think it was one of those sitcoms that acknowledged how difficult it is to bring up kids and what an unholy mess it is, quite often. That stuff is confusing and confused.

“The number of people who have come up to me and said, ‘You are basically telling me the story of my own life.’ But I would like to say that I’m a much better father than I appear to be on Outnumbered.”

Outnumbered continues to be a huge hit, and was given the British Comedy Guide Editors’ Award in The Comedy.co.uk Awards 2007 as well as the Best Returning British TV Sitcom in the following year’s awards. The series later won Best Comedy at the National Television Awards 2012.

It has also received four BAFTA TV Award nominations: Best Situation Comedy, the Audience Award, and Best Comedy Performance for Claire Skinner and Best Male Performance in a Comedy Role for Hugh Dennis.