Over 8000 fans sign petition to stop Holby City being axed

A 'Save Holby City' fan petition has already reached plenty of fans!

Over 8,300 people have signed a Change.org petition urging the BBC not to go ahead with Holby City being cancelled, at the time of writing.

Yesterday, the BBC released a statement confirming Holby City’s cancellation.

Sadly, the much-loved medical drama comes to an end in March 2022.

Just after the news broke on Twitter, a Change.org user called ‘Jon Rodd’ set up a petition to save Holby City.

The petition’s description challenges the BBC’s statement that the decision made ‘reflects the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK and to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country’.

In the petition description, the user said:

“Holby City has millions of weekly viewers and has won hundreds of awards. It is also one of the most diverse dramas on the BBC – bringing stories of real people across society, from all backgrounds and experiences.

“The combination of permanent characters and single episode characters offers a huge range of storylines, highlighting important issues and experiences in medicine and society.

The show has raised awareness about so many issues of value to the public – whether that’s mental health, bereavement, exploring faith or sexuality.

They go on to explain how Holby is a great show that highlights the tough work that NHS workers face every day, before urging users to sign and share.

What do viewers say about Holby City’s cancellation?

Lots of fans have expressed their disappointment at Holby City’s cancellation in the comments.

Many called Holby City their favourite show on the BBC, including some who’ve watched the show since it started over two decades ago!

Others even suggested other shows that should be axed instead!

The reaction on Change.org matches the outpouring of support from both fans and former stars and crew members for the show on social media.

Amanda Mealing called Holby cancellation “very sad news”, as it was the ‘birthplace’ of fan-favourite character, Connie Beauchamp.

Scottish actor Joe McFadden, who played surgeon Raf di Lucca until 2020, also paid his respects to the show, writing ‘my thoughts are with friends in the cast and crew.”

Holby City continues on Tuesday nights at 8.20pm on BBC One until March 2022.

You can catch up with previous episodes on BBC iPlayer.