Paddy McGuinness reveals he turned down a ‘big part’ in a soap

The presenter’s career could’ve looked a lot different…

Paddy McGuinness has revealed that turning down a big role in a soap “saved his career” – although he hasn’t said which one.

Speaking to the Daily Record, he said, “I was offered a job on a soap about 10 or 15 years ago.

“It was a big part, it was a character in it for a long time. I won’t say which one it was.”

He added, “My agent at the time said to me, ‘Don’t do it’. And I’m like, ‘What are you on about?’ And he said, ‘Don’t do it, because you’ll do it and that will be it after that’.”

Paddy has previously played a wilderness survival expert called Dougie Ryan in Coronation Street in 2015, but only starred in this role for six episodes.

Dougie was a fellow camper at a site in Wales, where Kirk Sutherland (Andrew Whyment), Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) were also staying.

Paddy went on to explain the decision to turn it down, adding, “Back in those days it was really difficult when you are doing soaps to get a job outside of it.

“I’ve got to say, that’s probably one of the best bits of advice I’ve ever had, because everything’s all nice and bonny and I’m working.”

He’s best known for his work on ITV dating show Take Me Out, which he presented for 11 years.

Unfortunately Take Me Out was axed recently, which left fans devastated at the news.

Since the sad news, Paddy as also spoken about his time working on the dating show.

He said, “What I am most proud of is the success of Take Me Out, as it put dating shows back on the TV map.

“Thank you to the boys who braved the love lift and, more importantly, the stars of the show – the girls. I am going to miss spending my Saturday nights with you.”

Now, Paddy presents game show Catchpoint as well as becoming a favourite on motoring show Top Gear.