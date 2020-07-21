The Take Me Out presenter will host the unique competition...

Paddy McGuinness will present new prime time BBC show I Can See Your Voice.

Based on a South Korean format, the unique game show invites two teams of players to guess who can and can’t sing from a mystery line-up.

Unlike most singing competitions, teams will have to determine who can sing despite never hearing them perform.

The teams are helped by a panel of celebrity experts, including a different singing superstar guest each week.

A show with a difference

Paddy McGuinness says, “A show like this doesn’t come along very often so I am thrilled to have been asked to host I Can See Your Voice.

“It’s bonkers, silly and the ultimate family night in!

“Everyone can play along at home and I’m looking forward to welcoming the good and the bad to our stage.

“The show has been a huge success around the world so here’s to making it the one to watch in the UK in 2021.”

This format was first aired in 2015 in South Korea, but received worldwide acclaim and was nominated for an International Emmy for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment Programme.

I Can See Your Voice is set to air next year but a release date has not been confirmed. Stay tuned!

You can take part!

The game show is currently looking for applicants to take part, and this will be open until Friday 14th August.

Applicants must be 18 years old to star on the show. If you’re interested, you can apply here.

Paddy has presented a number of popular shows including Catchpoint, Total Wipeout.

He has also been involved in big annual fundraisers like Sports Relief and Comic Relief.

We can’t wait for this!