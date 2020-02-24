Paige Smith is back in Ramsay Street, but what has brought her back after all this time?

Former Ramsay Street favourite Paige Smith returns to Neighbours today, but while Terese Willis and Mark Brennan are thrilled to see her, not everyone is happy to have her back in town.

Neighbours fans will remember that we last saw Paige in Erinsborough back in March 2018 when she left Ramsay Street to start a new life in Queensland with boyfriend Jack Callahan and their son Gabe.

The pair left Ramsay Street under a dark cloud when their reunion left Paige’s ex Mark, and Jack’s ex Steph Scully, heartbroken.

But it seems their sad break up is water under the bridge for Mark because, when he bumps into Paige in the Waterhole today, the pair are thrilled to see one another.

It doesn’t take long for the formerly engaged couple to start catching up on what has been happening in each other’s lives. But Paige is strangely very up on Mark’s life seeing as she is still good friends with Piper Willis, who Mark’s brother Tyler lives with in Adelaide.

Terese is also thrilled to see her former step daughter back in town, and the pair waste no time exchanging stories about baby Gabe and Terese’s wedding to Paul Robinson.

However Roxy Willis is far from happy to see her ‘cousin’ has arrived, and the atmosphere is strained between them as Paige gets an icy welcome from Terese’s niece.

But it’s not just Terese and Paige’s close bond that has got Roxy’s back up… it is also her history with Mark.

Neighbours fans will know that Mark and Roxy had a no-strings romance shortly before he left Ramsay Street last year, but it seems Roxy might still be harbouring some feelings for her ex as she jealously watches Paige and Mark bond over old times.

But soon Roxy is the least of Paige’s problems when she admits to Terese that she is having relationship troubles with Jack.

After admitting that she and Jack are on a break, Paige is set to reveal later this week that she thinks Jack could be cheating on her. But does this mean she is back to reignite her romance with Mark?

Or has she come back to Ramsay Street to clear her head as she claims?

Whether there is romance on the cards with Mark and Paige remains to be seen, but with Jack soon to return to Ramsay Street this week, it seems things are about to get very complicated for Paige and her love life.

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5