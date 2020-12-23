Pandemonium – release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

Pandemonium sees a family trying to have fun in 2020... good luck with that!

Pandemonium is the latest comedy from the BBC, and the newest addition to their Christmas TV schedule alongside shows like the Ghosts Christmas special and Mrs Brown’s Boys. It is a specially written thirty-minute show all about contemporary Britain which star Katherine Parkinson says “presents the funny side to what has been a testing time for us all”.

Starring some of the best faces in British comedy, Pandemonium charts the Jessop family’s attempts to have some family fun in 2020. Here’s all you need to know about this brand-new British comedy…

When is Pandemonium on TV?

Pandemonium airs on Wednesday 30th December on BBC1 at 9:45pm.

What is the plot?

Pandemonium is a family sitcom set post-lockdown in the UK. It follows the Jessop family, who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jessops had planned their dream getaway to California together as a family, but have been forced to give up on their summer holiday. To get rid of their lockdown blues, they opt for a last-minute staycation. To Margate… in October!

Determined not to be stopped by the global pandemic, Pandemonium charts the family’s desperate attempts to create some precious memories and have some quality time together.

Who is cast in Pandemonium?

Jim Howick (Horrible Histories, Ghosts) plays former Olympic archer Paul Jessop alongside his wife Rachel, played by Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd, Doc Martin).

Alison Steadman (Gavin and Stacey) also features as Paul’s mother who is constantly breaking the rules to check up on the family. Writer Tom Basden (Plebs, After Life) appears as Rachel’s brother, Robin Hankey.

Freya Parks (Bliss!) plays eldest daughter Amy Jessop, whilst Jack Christou (Doctors) plays their youngest son Sam Jessop.

Is there a trailer for Pandemonium?

The BBC have not released a trailer for Pandemonium, but we will keep this page updated as soon as one is revealed.

