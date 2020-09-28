PANIC in Emmerdale tonight as killer Dawn Taylor finds herself arrested

Is the truth about Malone's murder out?

There is a shock twist heading for Emmerdale favourite Dawn Taylor in tonight’s episode when the police suddenly arrive to arrest her.

Emmerdale fans will know that Dawn is harbouring the dark secret that she killed DI Malone last month in self defence.

The shocking twist came after corrupt officer, Malone, tried to force former addict Dawn to overdose on drugs.

Malone wanted rid of Dawn after she shopped his dodgy ways to the police after discovering his affair with Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow-Blyton).

However, Dawn managed to get the upper hand in the situation when she grabbed Malone’s gun.

But things soon took a sickening turn when she shot Malone in self defence, but ended up killing him.

Harriet and Dawn have since buried Malone’s body in the church graveyard… but Dawn is understandably struggling to cope with her guilt.

Among the people in the dark is Dawn’s ex boyfriend Billy Fletcher.

He is still confused about why she ended their relationship, oblivious to the fact she is just trying to protect him.

But today sees Billy fighting for Dawn to take him back, leaving her torn all over again.

Dawn is heartbroken when Billy tells her that he still loves her and she struggles to fight back the tears.

However things take a drastic turn for her when the police suddenly arrive.

Dawn panics that the police have discovered her secret about Malone, however, they are only there to arrest her for attacking Meena last week.

The pair got into a fight when Meena flirted with Billy, leaving Dawn green with envy.

Jealous Dawn launched a pepper mill at Meena’s head, and it seems she must have reported her to the police.

Will Dawn get away with a caution?

Or will the police find out she is covering a much bigger crime?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.