There's panic for Robbo in Home and Away when he finds himself trapped in every parent's nightmare...

Home and Away favourite Robbo finds himself fearing the worst when he wakes from a nap to find baby Grace has vanished from her cot today. But is there an innocent explanation to her sudden disappearance?

With Robbo finally letting Jasmine get involved with baby Grace rather than taking on the responsibilities of looking after a newborn all alone, things are looking up for the married couple.

Having had a rough start to married life, Robbo and Jasmine are finally starting to enjoy the normality of being a family with Robbo’s daughter.

While the heartache of Tori still being in a coma looms over them, the pair have finally found themselves in a good place and, despite the fact they might be shattered thanks to a lack of sleep, they are enjoying life for the first time in months.

However the fear of what happened to them at the hands of Victor and his gang is clearly still troubling Robbo, because today he sees Grace missing from her cot and immediately thinks that someone has snatched her.

The episode starts with Grace crying non-stop and Robbo immediately thinking the worst after having been in contact with Bella who hadn’t been up to date with her vaccinations.

Jasmine tries to reassure Robbo, reminding him that she is a fully-qualified paediatric nurse, but he won’t listen to her claims that Grace is fine and rushes her to the doctors.

Unsurprisingly the family return home with Grace having been given the all-clear, and soon the baby and Robbo are napping after a long night.

But while Grace wakes, Jasmine decides to let her hard-working husband sleep and takes the baby out for a walk along the beach, leaving a note for Robbo telling them where they have gone before she leaves.

However when Robbo wakes from a nightmare that saw him in a stand-off with Victor, he sees that his daughter’s cot is empty and Jasmine is nowhere to be seen and immediately thinks they have both been snatched.

Meanwhile Jasmine and Grace are having a lovely time bonding and spending quality time together, but when Robbo finally catches up with them, having missed Jasmine’s note in the apartment, he verbally lashes out at Jasmine for taking his daughter without his consent.

Jasmine is mortified that Robbo clearly still doesn’t trust her with Grace, but could it be more that he can’t put what happened with Victor behind him?

Will these two ever get over what has happened to them in the last six months?

Watch Home and Away every weekday at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5