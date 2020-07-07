Paul O’Grady returns for a new lockdown special of For the Love of Dogs



Back in Business sees Paul O’Grady investigate how Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has coped with the Covid-19 pandemic. Here’s everything we know about the show, which is coming to ITV soon.

Paul O’Grady For the Love of Dogs: Back in Business start date – when does it begin?

The one-off episode will air at 8pm on Wednesday 15 July.

What is Paul O’Grady For the Love of Dogs: Back in Business about?

Back in Business sees Paul pay a visit to Battersea just before lockdown began in March. The rescue centre had to close its sites to the public for the first time in 160 years due to the pandemic. Cameras follow the staff as they race against time to find new families or temporary foster homes for the animals in their care.

“They had to find loads of homes at record speed before the place shut down. It shows the impact the virus has had on animal shelters,” says Paul. “You can’t walk away, you’ve got to find homes for them.”

What dogs are featured?

Young Bichon Frise Bobby is brought to Battersea as his owners didn’t have time to care for and train him and a new home has to be found.

“He was lovely with so much energy – he’s non-stop. I was determined to find him a home,” says Paul. “I kept saying, ‘He’s just a bit wriggly’, which is a euphemism for, ‘He’s a nightmare.’ But it worked!”

Meanwhile Paul himself is captivated by a litter of Jack Russell cross puppies and is keen to help out when he’s asked if he might take one home…

“They said the fatal words, ‘Would anyone like to foster a dog?’ Which for me is the equivalent of saying to an alcoholic in a brewery, ‘Would anyone like a drink?’ I was like a kid in a candy shop!,” says Paul. “I sat on the floor with this lovely litter and one crawled inside my coat, under my armpit and that was it!”

What else do we know?

Paul also goes to what he calls ‘the dark side’ to find out more about how the cats at Battersea are faring in lockdown. While the presenter feeds gorgeous tabby kitten Willow and tries to befriend long-haired Bear, pregnant cat Nuala gives birth at Battersea’s Windsor site, and she and her kittens need to be fostered.

“People think I don’t like cats but I love them. I haven’t got one because my dogs would drive it mad,” says Paul. “There are beautiful cats in Battersea. They’re just not as easy to film with as dogs because they’re unpredictable. They flick their tail and wander off!”