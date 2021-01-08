Paul Sinha, from The Chase is hosting a brand new quiz show for ITV. Here's everything you need to know about it....

As a regular on The Chase we’re used to seeing him show off his wealth of general knowledge, but now Paul aka “The Sinnerman” is stepping into hosting duties as he fronts his own ITV quiz show, Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown.

Each week former GP turned comedian, Paul, will preside over two teams of celebrities, captained by Cold Feet star, Fay Ripley, and comedian and presenter, Rob Beckett, as they do battle in the ultimate TV trivia quiz over four different rounds including quick fire and identify the star.

Here’s everything you need to know about Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown….

When does Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown start?

Saturday, January 9th at 10pm on ITV.

Which celebs from the world of TV are appearing on Paul Sinah’s TV Showdown first?

The first episode kicks off with former Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley, actor and presenter Denise Van Outen, comedian Josh Widdicombe and Citizen Khan actor Adil Ray.

Who are some of the other celebrities coming up on the show?

Future celebs include actress Chizzy Akudolu, presenter Richard Madeley, Strictly’s Shirley Ballas, DJ and presenter Roman Kemp, Corrie actor Antony Cotton and journalist and presenter Janet Street Porter.

Did Paul know team captains Fay Ripley and Rob Beckett before hosting the show?

Paul says: “I’ve known Rob for a few years. There’s always banter and it’s all in jest. I’d never met Fay before. She’s a force of nature that’s for sure. The two of them are surprisingly competitive given that the nature of the programme suggests you shouldn’t take the scores too seriously!”

What do team captains Fay and Rob make of Paul Sinha as a quiz host?

Fay says: “I’ve never met another human being who cares about quizzes as much as Paul. Therefore he’s doing the most perfect job.”

Rob says: “He’s all about details and facts and I think that’s why the show works so well. He, Fay and I are all such different characters. I’ve done gigs with Paul for years. I beat him on the celeb version of The Chase and he’s never let it go!”

There are four rounds each week. Which is Paul’s favourite?

Paul says: “As a quizzer myself I like the last round which is quick-fire. That’s when reputations are made as each member of the team gets their own set of questions.”

How do team captains Fay and Rob rate their TV knowledge?

Rob says: “I love telly. I’ll watch a documentary on BBC4 about Woody Allen but then I’ll be watching Diva Forever with Gemma Collins. I watch anything and everything. Growing up TV was like a family member, it was my childminder. All the training has finally paid off!”

Fay jokes: “I didn’t understand the premise of this show. I thought I’d be quizzed on the television I watched last Tuesday but apparently it’s a back catalogue. It’s safe to say I’ve turned out to be the underdog. Rob has got loads of knowledge!”

How many episodes is it?

There will be 6 episodes in total.