Peaky Blinders star Harry Kirton confirms season six will start filming soon

Fans won’t have to wait much longer… contains spoilers if you've not seen all of season five!

Peaky Blinders has impressed TV fans everywhere during its five season run, and we’re sure many will be delighted to know that a sixth instalment is on the cards.

The BAFTA-winning gangster drama follows leader Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his gang, known as the Peaky Blinders.

Season five ended with a devastating conclusion, and many fans were concerned about the show’s future. Previously, leading man Cillian Murphy had teased it would be its ‘most ambitious series’.

And with all the drama that ensued, we’re definitely glad he warned us!

The final episode saw Tommy Shelby putting a gun to his head and screaming, before cutting to black, leaving fans unsure of the gang leader’s fate. But the surprises didn’t end there, as season five featured major plot points that we’re sure fans will want answers to.

The big reveal that Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy) is still alive came as a shock to many viewers, after Tommy paid him a visit at his seaside home.

On top of this, Shelby’s assassination attempt on Sir Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) failed as somebody betrayed the plan. But who?

With all this yet to be resolved, there simply had to be a sixth season, and Harry Kirton (who plays Finn Shelby) confirmed it will be ‘starting soon’ to NME backstage at their 2020 Awards.

He said, “Can’t wait to get back stuck in for [season] six. Six is going to start soon. I can’t tell you when.”

In January, the production script had also been teased by director Anthony Byrne, reassuring fans that they weren’t going to be left on such a terrible cliffhanger.

So whilst there’s no concrete release date, fans won’t have to wait long before the return of the notorious Peaky Blinders gang.

You can breathe a sigh of relief now!