Peter Crouch is here to save summer TV...

Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer kicked off last Saturday, and it will continue this week.

Here’s everything you need to know about Peter’s new show…

What is Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer about?

The new BBC1 series sees former England footballer Peter Crouch teaming up with guests to entertain the nation.

There’s six episodes in total, each one welcoming new celebrities to get involved with comedy, music and of course, sport.

Maya Jama and Alex Horne have joined forces with Peter to bring the show to life.

The official BBC synopsis reads, “Using the full scope of communication technology and the hosts showbiz-heavy phonebook, Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer will take advantage of everyone being stuck at home to remotely bring audiences live music, replacement sports action, exclusive comedy, celebrity guests, interactive audience fun and VT adventures from all over the country – and beyond.

“An entertainment show like no other for a time like no other, the series picks up where the cancelled festivals, tournaments and gatherings left off and takes a running jump into the night.”

Who are the guest stars in the new series?

Viewers will see plenty of familiar faces throughout the six-part series.

Liam Gallagher, Jamie Redknapp, Kevin Pietersen join the presenters for episode two.

The full list of stars hasn’t been revealed, the synopsis teases we should expect “music megastars” and “big sports stars”.

Last week, rock band Kasabian performed for fans and Rio Ferdinand and Chris Ramsey joined for a chat.

So we’ll have to wait and see who’s joining Peter and co in future episodes!

What else should we know about Peter Crouch: Save our Summer?

Most of the series is filmed via video link, but Peter was able to go out and about to film.

Viewers will get to enjoy footage of the former footballer filming stunts.

Since he would never have been able to do this during his footballing career, we’re sure he had a lot of fun trying things out!

Stunts include skydiving and other activities which left the footballer “close to death”, according to The Sun.

When is the next episode?

Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer continues on BBC1 on 13th June at 9:15pm.