The comedy legend is returning to our screens...

Peter Kay will make his hugely-anticipated TV comeback for a charity event to support those affected by COVID-19.

He’s just one of the big British names who will be taking part in BBC’s The Big Night In.

This fundraising event sees Children and Need and Comic Relief teaming up for the first time.

The exciting news was confirmed on Tuesday’s episode of The One Show.

Comedian Lenny Henry joined the show via video link, and revealed what we should expect.

He told Alex Jones and Alex Scott, “Peter Kay is joining us, and Catherine Tate is joining us.”

As well as plenty of entertainment to look forward to, Henry stressed that it was an important event.

He added, “It’s just a thing to cheer people up in this terrible crisis.

“And if people, of course, want to donate, they can give money to help all of the vulnerable, smaller charities.

“Even if you can’t donate, just watch, it’ll cheer you up.”

We’re sure fans will be excited to see Peter Kay back on TV after a two year break.

He’s best known for his work on Max and Paddy, Peter Kay’s Car Share, Phoenix Nights, and plenty of stand up comedy too.

Kay even had a cameo in an episode of BBC anthology series Inside No 9, which has been renewed for two more series.

He was due to appear across the UK for a Dance for Life fundraiser this spring, but it was sadly postponed due to COVID-19.

The Big Night In will air on Thursday 23rd April at 7pm on BBC1.