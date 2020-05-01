Peter Kay’s Car Share is returning to the BBC as a boxset

John and Kayleigh will be back on our screens soon!

Peter Kay’s Car Share will return to the BBC after the success of his Big Night In appearance.

The series will be repeated on BBC1 as well as being available on demand via iPlayer.

If you’re not familiar, it followed John Richmond (Kay) and Kayleigh Kitson (Sian Gibson) on a company car share scheme.

Car Share followed the two characters as they travelled to and from work, and sometimes had hilarious cameos.

Inside No. 9’s Reece Shearsmith appeared in two episodes as Ray, and Elbow frontman played motorcycle enthusiast Steve.

Fans of the series will be able to watch repeats on BBC1 from Friday 15th May.

Speaking about the decision to air it again, Peter Kay said, “I’m thrilled, it really couldn’t be shown at a better time.”

Controller of BBC Comedy Shane Allen added, “Car Share was one of the major comedy hits of the last decade and is just the tonic for our times as we join John and Kayleigh on their laughter filled journeys to work and also towards one another’s hearts.”

Peter Kay’s Car Share ran for two seasons on the BBC, with two specials.

Each episode had fictional radio station Forever FM playing in the background during John and Kayleigh’s commute.

It featured hits such as R.E.M’s Losing My Religion and Mariah Carey’s Christmas hit All I Want for Christmas is You.

In April 2020, they released an audio-based episode amid lockdown.

It was released straight to BBC iPlayer and stopped when they arrived at work, without focusing on the return journey.

Currently there’s no plans for another season, but fans will now be able to access previous episodes whenever they’d like.