Phillip Schofield knocks back ‘untrue’ Strictly Come Dancing rumours

It's a shame, but we won't be seeing Phillip on the Strictly dancefloor anytime soon

Phillip Schofield has denied reports that he’s in talks to take part in Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

There were excited claims over the weekend that the This Morning star would be one half of the show’s first ever same-sex couple.

It’s been previously claimed that the makers of Strictly are keen to have a same-sex pairing for the first time in the show’s history.

In its last series Dancing on Ice made UK TV history with a same-sex pairing – Ian ‘H’ Watkins from Steps and professional skater Matt Evers.

And, of course, Phillip is the host of Dancing on Ice. But a spokesperson told RadioTimes.com that the claims were simply “untrue”.

“He’s not in talks with the BBC,” they explained.

So, with Phillip Schofield ruling himself of the running, the rumours will continue about who might be in the show’s first same-sex couple. Had he taken part, Phillip would surely be one of the favourites to lift the famous glitterball trophy.

At least one thing we do know is that Strictly Come Dancing will be going ahead. “The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year,” said a spokesperson recently.

Adding: “To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course.”

Strictly Come Dancing will be shown on BBC1 this autumn. However, it will return for a shorter run that normal. And it won’t have Phillip Schofield on it!