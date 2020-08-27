Phineas and Ferb return for a second animated movie outing on Disney+

Cheeky cartoon step-brothers Phineas and Ferb entertained us with their outrageous antics and crazy experiments from 2007 to 2015. Now, they are back for their second feature-length extravaganza Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, airing soon on Disney Plus UK, which sees their teenage sister Candace take centre stage.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe release date – when will it be shown on Disney+?

The movie will air from Friday 28 August on Disney Plus. If you haven’t got Disney Plus, it’s really easy to sign up.

Who’s in it?

Vincent Martella returns to voice fun-loving Phineas, while David Errigo Jr is taciturn Brit Ferb. David took over the part from Love Actually’s Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

High School Musical’s Ashley Tisdale also reprises her role as Candace alongside Dee Bradley Baker as the family pet Perry the Platypus and Alyson Stoner as their pal Isabella. The show’s creators Jeff ‘Swampy’ Marsh and Dan Povenmire are also back as spymaster Major Monogram and mad scientist Doofenshmirtz.

New voices this time include US comic Ali Wong as alien leader Super Super Big Doctor and Silicon Valley’s Thomas Middleditch as Garnoz.

What’s it about?

Candace usually spends her time trying to tell tales to her mum (Caroline Rhea) to get her annoying brothers ‘busted’ for their troublesome behaviour. But the film sees her abducted by aliens and taken to a far-off planet. At first, it’s fun there without Phineas and Ferb, but when matters take a dark turn, it’s down to the boys to head off across the galaxy to rescue her.

“I was excited because Candace finally gets her moment,” says Ashley. “She’s always wanted to be the star of the show. Candace has felt like the world was against her when she’s tried to get her brothers busted, so it’s nice having that journey where the universe really is against her.”

“We had never put Candace in jeopardy and told any rescue stories before,” adds Dan. “We built this whole new world and had fun. It’s a throwback to 50s and 60s science-fiction shows and movies.”

Is there a trailer?

The teaser shows Candace being kidnapped after she stumbles across a strange machine that she thinks belongs to Phineas and Ferb. The boys and their pals realise they need to build a spaceship to save her. As chaos ensues when they whizz through space, no-nonsense Candace is doing all she can to defend herself…

What else do we know?

Just like the series, the film features a range of musical numbers and Ashley was thrilled to sing the opening song Such A Beautiful Day.

“It’s really fun doing the music,” she says. “The songs are so well-written and catchy. The ones in the series are good but some of the best stuff is in this movie.”

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe airs on Disney Plus from Friday 28 August