Piers Morgan tipped to star in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing

Will Piers Morgan be showing off his fancy footwork?

Piers Morgan has been tipped as a likely candidate to star in the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

With the BBC 1 favourite set to return in the autumn, there are plenty of rumours surrounding the potential celebrity line-up.

It has been reported that controversial Good Morning Britain host, Piers, could be on the list of stars ready to learn how to dance from the best pros in the business.

Bookmakers William Hill have revealed they’ve seen a surprise interest in the fiery journalist and telly icon.

But Piers isn’t the only one on the bookies minds… the nation’s lockdown PE teacher, Joe Wicks, is also a favourite.

“Joe Wicks, Piers Morgan and Chris Evans have all increased their profiles during lockdown.

“I should think producers would love to have all three,” said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

Hunky fitness influencer Joe is being backed for a Strictly stint at 5/2 while Piers’ odds stand at 16/1.

Strictly is back!

Strictly Come Dancing bosses recently confirmed the show’s return following fears that it may not air this year following the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

“To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around Covid-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual,” a BBC statement said.

Piers has his say…

News of Piers’ potential Strictly venture comes after he revealed he was wiped out for two days with heat exhaustion last week, filling Good Morning Britain viewers in on his struggles.

“I woke up on Saturday morning and suddenly went ‘wooo, wooo’.

“I’d not had a single thing to drink – I had heat exhaustion and spent two days in bed. I basically couldn’t walk, couldn’t breathe and could barely talk.

“It was a utopia for my critics really. Heat exhaustion is actually quite unpleasant, I’ve discovered. I was very tired. I just slept it off.”

Main image: Getty