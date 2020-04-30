ITV sitcom Plebs will end with a feature-length special

The sitcom won't return for a sixth series...

Plebs will draw to a close soon, with a feature length special instead of a new series.

The ITV sitcom has ran for five series, starring Tom Rosenthal, Ryan Sampson and Jon Pointing in the leading roles.

Plebs follows three desperate young men living in ancient Rome who try to hold down jobs, find girlfriends and climb the social ladder.

It first aired in 2013 and has been a hit among fans, but the fifth season will be its last.

Writer and director Sam Leifer told The Sun that they wanted to end the series well after a successful run.

He said, “After five series, we wanted to go out with a bang. So we’re sending the plebs off to join the army. Unsurprisingly, they won’t cover themselves in glory or return as conquering heroes.”

“Personally, I’m looking forward to watching Tom crawling on his hands and knees through the mud.”

As well as the three main stars, Plebs has seen some great cameos during its run.

These have included Blackadder’s Tony Robinson and Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

It seems Plebs is paying homage to Blackadder too, by sending them to the army in the final episode!

Viewers will likely see Marcus (Rosenthal), Grumio (Sampson) and Jason (Pointing) completely out of their comfort zone during the special.

The boys are used to Rome, but will they handle life in the army?

We don’t have any further details about the plot just yet, but it’s very likely that the series won’t air until next year due to lockdown.

Original plans were to film this summer and broadcast in the autumn, but may be delayed due to ongoing travel restrictions.

We’re sure the grand finale will be worth the wait though!

All episodes of Plebs are available on Amazon Prime.